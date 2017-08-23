Suspect who was subject of western North Carolina manhunt charged with murder

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man accused of killing another man and leading police on a multi-day manhunt through a national forest has been indicted on several charges, including murder.

Local news outlets report 39-year-old Phillip Stroupe II was indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He still faces charges in other counties. Stroupe’s father, 68-year-old Phillip Stroupe Sr., was also indicted on accessory after the fact of first-degree murder charges.

Henderson County District Attorney Greg Newman says the state will pursue the death penalty against Stroupe II.

Stroupe II is accused of kidnapping and killing 68-year-old Thomas Bryson before leading authorities on a hunt through Pisgah National Forest. The victim’s body was found July 30 in an Arden cornfield.

It’s unclear if either Stroupe has an attorney.

