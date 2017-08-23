Suspect shot during Johnson City robbery arrested after hospital treatment

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say they have arrested a man they said was shot during a robbery. The man, 19-year-old Christopher Lamar Moore Jr., has been charged with especially aggravated robbery.

On Monday, police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Signal Drive, where the victim and the suspect were both struck in exchange of gunfire.The victim, a 22-year-old man, was found lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say Moore left the home and arrived at a separate area of the hospital for treatment.  Police said they determined that Moore was at the Signal Drive home and ran away during the robbery attempt.  The suspect was treated for a gunshot wound to his forearm.

On Tuesday,  Moore was arrested after hospital treatment and charged with especially aggravated robbery. He’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Washington County General Sessions Court for an arraignment hearing at 130  p.m.

