Staff Sgt. from Jenkins, KY among soldiers missing after Hawaii helicopter crash

Officials end search for missing helicopter crew

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, Associated Press Published:
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter aircrew from Wheeler Army Airfield and a fireboat crew from the Honolulu Fire Department conduct a search for five crew members aboard a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. A multi-agency team scoured the ocean off Hawaii on Wednesday for the soldiers aboard the Army helicopter that went down during a nighttime training exercise. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Molle/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) – A massive ocean search for five soldiers who disappeared after a helicopter crash last week ended Monday after no signs of life were spotted.

Crews from the Army, Coast Guard, Navy and local agencies in Hawaii searched around the clock. Strong currents moved the wreckage into a deep-water search area that spanned 72,000 nautical miles (115,873 kilometers).

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu conducts a search for five crew members aboard a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. A multi-agency team scoured the ocean off Hawaii on Wednesday for the soldiers aboard the Army helicopter that went down during a nighttime training exercise. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Molle/U.S. Coast Guard photo via AP)

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli says the five soldiers who represent the best and brightest of America have not been found.

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina was among the missing. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas were also on the helicopter.

Also missing are Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Sgt. Michael Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

