Sailor accused of beating two dogs to death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor has been accused of beating his dogs so badly that they had be euthanized.

Chesapeake police arrested 29-year-old Michael Ott Tuesday night. Officers say Ott tortured the two dogs about a week apart.

Investigators believe there could be a third dog.

Over the weekend, someone brought in an injured dog to Acredale Animal Hospital. Vets realized what happened, so they called Animal Control.

On Tuesday, officers went to Ott’s apartment on Fairwind Drive. Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side say that when they got there, they found blood on walls, doors and inside closets.

According to court paperwork, one of those dogs was a Yorkie named Gizmo. He reportedly had severe trauma all over his body.

Investigators go on to say that the other dog was an Alaskan Malamute named Ghost. Ghost had been beaten a week before Gizmo and had severe trauma to the head.

Both dogs had to be euthanized due to the injuries.

10 On Your Side has learned that Ott has been in the Navy for five years as an avionics tech.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation, but there are pending charges for Benji, a Yorkie currently recovering in Virginia Beach.

Ott will be back in court November 1. He declined our request for an interview.