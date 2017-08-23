Official: Blountville shelter to remain closed until test results back from recent dog death

Related Coverage Blountville shelter to extend closure after dog dies Sunday morning

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – PETWorks officials told us Wednesday that the Blountville animal shelter will remain closed until they get the test results back from a dog that died at the shelter on Sunday.

According to PETWorks Manager Donna Davidson, she hopes to have those test results back on Thursday or Friday of this week.

Davidson said if the test results come back negative, the shelter will re-open.

On Sunday, Davidson said they weren’t sure why the dog died, but said they were keeping the facility closed as a precaution.

A few weeks ago we reported that veterinarians confirmed one case of parvo and one case of distemper at the shelter. Those diseases caused veterinarians to put down 19 dogs.

