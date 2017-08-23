Kingsport duo on TBI most wanted list for June shooting, kidnapping still on the run

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport couple on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List are still on the run two months after they were spotted hundreds of miles from the Tri-Cities.

The trail to find Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell has gone cold.

It was back on June 20 when investigators said the couple kidnapped a woman in Mount Carmel before shooting a man in the Bloomingdale community of Kingsport.

The TBI said the couple was last seen on June 24 when they were caught on surveillance cameras at a Walmart in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

