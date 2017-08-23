Kingsport duo on TBI most wanted list for June shooting, kidnapping still on the run

The TBI says Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell have been added to the state's Top Ten Most Wanted List.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport couple on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List are still on the run two months after they were spotted hundreds of miles from the Tri-Cities.

The trail to find Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell has gone cold.

It was back on June 20 when investigators said the couple kidnapped a woman in Mount Carmel before shooting a man in the Bloomingdale community of Kingsport.

The TBI said the couple was last seen on June 24 when they were caught on surveillance cameras at a Walmart in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

