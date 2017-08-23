Kingsport City Schools selects search firm to hire new superintendent

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The search for a new a new Kingsport City Schools superintendent is officially underway.

The school board unanimously approved Teams, Inc. to conduct the search for the next person to serve in the post.

Teams, Inc. conducted the search for the city’s last Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lyle Ailshie.

Dr. Ailshie was hired in March 2012 and left the job August 11 to work for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Andy True said the school board wants to complete the search and hiring process for his replacement by the beginning of the year.

“Work will begin almost immediately to begin that process and the board has identified the goal to have a new superintendent in place by January first,” True said.

Dr. Dwain Arnold is currently serving as interim Superintendent of Schools.

Tuesday evening, the school board unanimously agreed to pay Dr. Arnold an additional $2,500 per month while he serves as interim superintendent.

