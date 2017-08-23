Johnson City Schools water fountain tests show low lead levels

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Recent lead tests show 28 water fountains inside 14 Johnson City school buildings are well within federal guidelines for lead.

As we reported last month, the district tested two fountains in every one of its schools after learning Nashville Metro Public Schools found elevated levels of lead in some of its schools last year.

The results show all water fountains came back well below the 15 parts per billion federal action level, with most showing 1.6 or less than 1 parts per billion.

The highest reading was 6 parts per billion at Henry Johnson Alternative Learning Center, according to the results. A district spokesperson said administrators are considering an upgrade to that water fountain.

School Results (ppb) Lake Ridge Elementary School 1.9 and Less than 1 Indian Trail Middle School Less than 1 Fairmont Elementary School Less than 1 Towne Acres Elementary School Less than 1 Woodland Elementary School Less than 1 Henry Johnson Alternative Learning Center 1.4 and 6 South Side Elementary School Less than 1 Cherokee Elementary School Less than 1 Mountain View Elementary School Less than 1 Central Office 1.8 and 1.2 North Side Elementary School Less than 1 Vocational Tech Less than 1 Liberty Bell Less than 1 Science Hill High School Less than 1

