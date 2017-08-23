Johnson City mountain bike park clearing the way for fall opening

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Crews are working on the future Tannery Knobs Bike Park, clearing the way for some new views from the top of Johnson City.

From the top of Tannery Knobs you can now see six different parks and mountains all the way to North Carolina. This is a piece of property right off I-26 near downtown that’s sat vacant for years. Now developers hope to turn it into an asset to our region.

Right now at the future home of the bike park you’ll see a mix of beautiful views and piles of dirt, pointing to signs of a vision coming to life.

“Progress sometimes looks messy, to know that in the end it’ll definitely be worth it,” Abraham McIntyre, president of the Tannery Knobs Bike Park Task Force said.

Land owner Grant Summers is donating the land to be used as a city park, the first official mountain bike park in the Tri-Cities region.

“There was some very steep vertical cliffs and some steep hollers that we were able to mellow out with the fill,” Summers said.

The stars aligned with the timing of two projects: Summers-Taylor is finishing the construction project on the city water tank on Tannery Knobs saving the rubble to provide features for bike trials.

“When the trail designers came back and this last week they were really excited about what we’ve done because they were able to tie several different trails across the area plus the city purchased one more piece of property tying that in. That got us another mile of trail at least,” McIntyre said.

Now you can see the start of what will eventually be a six mile trail system with varying difficulty levels.

“It’s unique because it’s very rare to have a piece of property this size that’s a half mile from your downtown,” Summers said.

He said it’s also unique because it will cater to families by putting in beginner and intermediate trials in addition to advanced.

Summers said this is just the start of a bigger plan.

“We want to grow biking outdoor sports in general then will go up to Buffalo then will go and leverage other pieces of property the city has but we think this is a good way to start,” Summers said.

As for Tannery Knobs Bike Park, McIntyre said they plan to open some of the trails at this fall and continue to open more in phases throughout the next couple of years.

