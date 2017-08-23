JIRC says prosecutors are on “fishing expedition” for more evidence against Judge Kurt Pomrenke

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission is asking a federal magistrate to reconsider her order requiring the agency’s clerk to turn over all documents sent from Judge Kurt Pomrenke connected to his ongoing administrative case, according to federal court documents.

In a motion filed today, the JIRC said not only are judicial misconduct investigative records confidential, in this case, they represent a “fishing expedition” by federal prosecutors to see if they can find more evidence against the judge.

The magistrate filed the order, at prosecutors’ request, ahead of Judge Pomrenke’s federal contempt trial next month. Prosecutors believe the husband of former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke violated a court order when he shared court records with JIRC last year.

The commission opened a case against Judge Pomrenke last month, alleging misconduct. The Virginia Supreme Court will consider whether he should retire, be censured or be removed in the months after his trial on September 13.

In a statement, Judge Pomrenke previously said he looks forward “to the opportunity to address these matters before the court.”

