JCHA installs security cameras in Parkway community following July murder

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- An extra set of eyes are watching over an area housing authority neighborhood following a deadly shooting in July.

More than 100 cameras are installed around the Johnson City Housing Authority’s property, but there was no camera in the Parkway Community the night of July 24th.

That is the night 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, also known as Stacy Magee, was shot and killed while sitting in her car.

We spoke to the housing authority not long after the shooting, and Director Richard McClain said they were planning to install cameras in that area.

We followed up with McClain Wednesday morning, who said those cameras are now up and running.

McClain told News Channel 11 previously that the Parkway community was typically a quiet one, but following the July 24th shooting, they decided to re-evaluate security in that area.

Wednesday McClain showed us where you can see the camera that’s now in place in the Parkway community.

The camera has a birds eye view over the neighborhood, telling us they re-wired the network a few weeks ago in order to have coverage in this area.

“We had to take down a couple of trees to get a pathway for the network to work for an aerial network, and we got all that set up recently, and got a network now so we can monitor it live now 24/7,” McClain said.

McClain said they are also planning to install a dozen or so more cameras throughout their developments over the next few months.

He added that they are constantly re-positioning, moving, and upgrading the cameras they already have.

