Hampton home destroyed in early morning fire

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A house in Hampton is a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Amos Halava with the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started around 3 a.m. at a home on Dogwood Acres Road.

Firefighters from Hampton, Roan Mountain, Watauga and Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. When they arrived Halava said flames were shooting through the roof.

Smoke can be seen rising from the home on Dogwood Acres Road

Halava also said there are no known injuries at this time but crews are still investigating.

 

