Greeneville Quarterback Cade Ballard is the Week One Player of the Week

GREENEVILLE — Greeneville trailed Dobyns-Bennett 21-14 heading into the half of Friday night’s contest. but if you thought Greeneville’s junior qb was concerned, think again.

“It’s probably the calmest halftime I’ve ever experienced. I came out and watched db’s band play and we was just calm. we knew it was going to happen.”

What happened was a Cade Ballard takeover, scoring 21 unanswered points to take down the Indians 35-21.

“That’s a huge win, 5th time in program history we’ve ever beat them. it was a huge, big time win for our program.”

Greeneville wore down the Indians late in the 4th as Ballard found the end zone three times and they credit their success to work before the game ever started,

“Our summer workouts and our summer program, it definitely paid off. we get after it in the summer and it definitely paid off there late in that game.”

“We pride ourselves in the summer time on working hard and being in shape and it certainly, i don’t think anybody can question that it paid off for us Friday night.”

“Cade, on behalf of Watauga and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being picked as the player of the week, you did a great job last week.”

“Thank you.”

Reporting in Greeneville, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 Sports