Grand Opening for Kingsport’s Centennial Park happening Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – You are invited to be one of the first in the region to experience the area’s newest outdoor space.

The grand opening for Kingsport’s Centennial Park will take place this weekend.

The party will feature a variety of entertainment, children’s activities, a food truck rodeo, and specials from downtown merchants.

Centennial Park is located at 245 East Main Street. The fun kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

News Channel 11 anchor Josh Smith will emcee the event.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.