Grand Opening for Kingsport’s Centennial Park happening Saturday

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – You are invited to be one of the first in the region to experience the area’s newest outdoor space.

The grand opening for Kingsport’s Centennial Park will take place this weekend.

The party will feature a variety of entertainment, children’s activities, a food truck rodeo, and specials from downtown merchants.

Centennial Park is located at 245 East Main Street. The fun kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.

News Channel 11 anchor Josh Smith will emcee the event.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s