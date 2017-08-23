Gov. Haslam to head to D.C for Senate health committee hearing

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – According to Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA) the committee will hear from multiple governors on September 7.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will be among them.

The governors are representing states of Massachusetts, Montanna, Utah and Colorado. Full list below:

Gov. Charlie Baker – Massachusetts

Gov. Steve Bullock – Montana

Gov. Bill Haslam – Tennessee

Gov. Gary Herbert – Utah

Gov. John W. Hickenlooper – Colorado