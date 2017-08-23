Gov. Haslam to head to D.C for Senate health committee hearing

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Governor Bill Haslam (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – According to Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and ranking member Patty Murray (D-WA) the committee will hear from multiple governors on September 7.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will be among them.

The governors are representing states of Massachusetts, Montanna, Utah and Colorado. Full list below:

Gov. Charlie Baker – Massachusetts
Gov. Steve Bullock – Montana
Gov. Bill Haslam – Tennessee
Gov. Gary Herbert – Utah
Gov. John W. Hickenlooper – Colorado

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s