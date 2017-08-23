Fort Benning drill sergeants suspended in Army sex assault investigation

FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP/WRBL) – An Army spokesman says “multiple” drill sergeants at a Georgia post have been suspended as the military investigates allegations that trainees were victims of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct.

Fort Benning spokesman Ben Garrett said Wednesday that Army criminal investigators were notified immediately of the allegations at the post in Columbus. Fort Benning conducts basic training and is home to the Army’s infantry and armor schools. About 17,000 trainees are stationed there.

Garrett said “multiple drill sergeants” were suspended pending the investigation’s outcome. He would not release the precise number. Garrett said no one has been charged.

An Army news release said the investigation began when a female trainee accused a drill sergeant of sexual assault. Her complaint revealed further allegations of “sexual misconduct” between trainees and drill sergeants.

The statement says at this time, a full investigation is underway for the “safety and welfare of all of our Soldiers.” The drill sergeants have been suspended from drill sergeant duties, and will have no contact with trainees during the course of the investigation.

The Army says counseling, legal and medical services are also available to the trainees involved in the allegations.

The statement concludes as follows:

There is no place for sexual harassment or sexual assault in our Army. Our Army remains committed to maintaining a values-based climate, intolerant of these acts, and to respond appropriately when accusations are made. It is important to remember that the investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering all the facts at this time. While the investigation continues, our primary objective is the well-being of all of our Soldiers. Further information will be released at the appropriate time.