Ex-sheriff in Tennessee sentenced to about 3 years for sex with inmates

By Published:
Charles Cravens (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee sheriff has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after he admitted that he had sex with jail inmates he oversaw.

According to The Tennessean, former Fentress County Sheriff Charles Cravens was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Nashville.

He pleaded guilty in April to three counts of honest services fraud and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Court documents say the 47-year-old sheriff had sex with three female inmates and gave them special treatment as a result.

The final charge says Cravens participated in the beating of a male inmate.

He told Judge Aleta Trauger he takes responsibility for his actions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

