Dobyns-Bennett vs Oak Ridge was the Big Game Preview

It will be another busy night on Touchdown Friday Night with several big games on tap, but the biggest will take place in Kingsport when Dobyns-Bennett welcomes Oak Ridge to J. Fred Johnson stadium.

The Indians are coming off of a loss to Greeneville in their opening game, while the wildcats just got past Harden Valley.

These are two of the winningest programs in the state and the series won/lost record is even.

Oak Ridge has won the last 2 times they have played, while the Indians won in 2008 before the series took several years off.

Kick-off Friday will be at 7:30pm.