BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Crews are working to get the intersection of State Route 126 and Blountville Boulevard reopened tonight.

On Tuesday morning, a water line break forced crews to shut down the road until repair and repaving were complete.

Crews completed water line repairs until around 4 a.m.

Road work started this morning and is ongoing at this time.

We will continue to follow the progress and let you know when the intersection reopens.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.