Church Hill man indicted on multiple charges in wife’s murder

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County grand jury has indicted  Bryan Steven Lawson, of Church Hill, on multiple charges including first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Beth Lawson, as their young child stood nearby. The shooting happened at Church Hill Village Apartments on Holliston Mills Road back on January 27.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies said they found the body of Beth Lawson inside the apartment.

Investigators said home surveillance recorded Bryan Lawson shooting his wife while their child stood beside her. The sheriff’s office also said the video showed the couple in an argument before the shooting.

