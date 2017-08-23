Chilhowie man wins $100,000 playing Virginia Lottery scratcher

CHILHOWIE, VA (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia man scratched his way to winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Win It All Doubler game.

Philip Williams bought the winning ticket at Haydens Market, 2204 Riverside Road in Marion, VA.

The game is one of dozens of scratcher games from the Virginia Lottery and it features prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000.

According to the Virginia Lottery, he is the second person to claim the top prize in this game, which means three $100,000 tickets remain unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 832,320. The odds of winning any prize in this game are about one in four.

The Virginia Lottery says it has generated more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

