Chattanooga airport eyes expansion, signs new deal with CEO

By Published:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Record traffic at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport have officials considering an expansion of the facility.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that departures have climbed more than 19 percent through the first seven months of the year compared with the same period last year.

The airport authority on Monday approved a new six-year contract for CEO Terry Hart. He says officials will consider proposals to add additional gates, concourse passenger serves and creating more parking next to the terminal.

Hart says discount carrier Allegiant Air is considering adding nonstop service to Destin, Florida, next summer. The airline already flies between Chattanooga and two other Florida cities: St. Petersburg and Sanford.

Hart says a decision on the twice-weekly Destin flight will likely come this fall.

