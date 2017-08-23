Bucs announce sell out for football opener Sept. 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 23, 2017) – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that the Buccaneers’ football opener on Sept. 2 against Limestone College inside the team’s new on-campus stadium is a sellout.

Even though all seats have been sold, the program will offer a limited number of standing room only tickets for $10 each beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 25th. To purchase standing room tickets, fans are encouraged to visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the ticket link, or call the ETSU ticket office at 423-439-ETSU (3878).

“This is fantastic news and an example of the tremendous support for this program throughout this region,” said Scott Carter, who will become the program’s director of intercollegiate athletics in September. “We want to be clear that standing room only seats are still available and our allotment for student tickets will be distributed to the student body beginning on-line beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26th. Opening night in the stadium will be very special.”