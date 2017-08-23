Appalachian Fair officials: “We are really confident in our inspections”

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- The Appalachian Fair is where amusement rides are the stars of the show. With the fair midway through the week, we checked on how ride safety is being monitored. Marie Tetrick was still allowing her kids to have fun and ride the rides, despite her fears.

“Just because of all the accidents that have happened, the accident that happened last year in Greenville,” said Tetrick.

More than a year ago – a malfunctioned Ferris Wheel at the Greene County Fair left three girls injured.

This summer a tragedy at the Ohio State Fair where a ride there malfunctioned injuring many people and killing one man.

Before the Appalachian Fair began, the fair’s manager told me his team was determined to keep this fair accident free.

“Like I said these rides have already been inspected in Williamson County,” said Tetrick. “They will be inspected here so we are really confident in our inspections

That was back in July, we checked Wednesday evening to see how the week was going.

“Everything is going smoothly I have had no problems,” said Phil Booher, manager of the Appalachian Fair.

Booher said he remains confident in the safety of the rides.

“They are inspected by James H. Drew, we inspect them ourselves and they have two outside inspectors come in and inspect the rides,” said Booher.

Tetrick said she’s confident too, because of the recent tragedies.

“I feel okay I mean I do ride some of the rides but I think they have taken a lot more interest in making sure everything is put together properly so I think it’s fairly good,” said Tetrick.

A perfect safety record so far and fair officials are determined that won’t change for the rest of the week.

