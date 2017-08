SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A major water line break will keep an area roadway closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the break is located at the intersection of State Route 126 and Blountville Boulevard in Blountville.

The intersection is closed and will remain closed until the water line is repaired.

The sheriff’s office asks that drivers avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.