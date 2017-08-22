‘Warbirds’ exhibit coming to Tri-Cities Airport Sept. 12-17

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Next month, a fun event honoring war history and aviation is coming to Tri-Cities Airport. The event dubbed, “Warbirds” will be held at the airport from September 12 to 17.

Event goers can view various warbirds, browse through displays and event learn about aviation in the Tri-Cities.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public.

The B-17 Flying Fortress WWII bomber, nicknamed “The Sentimental Journey” will on display during the event.

Ground tours of the inside of the B-17 may be purchased at the door.

Enthusiasts can even fly in the B-17 on a Living History Flight during the weekend, but reservations are required. Just register at http://www.azcaf.org or (602) 448-9415.

The P-51 Mustang Fighters and other aircraft of interest — including food trucks — will arrive on September 16 and 17.

Vintage photo sessions with the P-51 are also available, but reservations are required. Call photographer Jymmi Davis, (423) 967-2256, to schedule a photo session.

The photo sessions serve as the main scholarship fundraiser for the Appalachian Aviatrixes, the local chapter of the International Organization of Women pilots, the Ninety-Nines (501 c3). Scholarships are awarded to local women allowing them to pursue pilot certificates and ratings.

To further introduce women to aviation, two introductory flight lessons for women 16 and older are being raffled. Each lesson includes a one-hour of flight and one-hour of ground training with a flight instructor. Tickets are $1 and may be purchased at the event. Parental permission is required for anyone under 18.

Event coordinator, Meagan Harr, is a recent aviation scholarship winner. “This scholarship has made a significant impact on my aviation goals. I want to pay it forward to the aviation community by helping other women benefit from scholarships. In addition to our local scholarships, the Ninety-Nines offer many International scholarships, like the “Fly Now Award”.

Each year approximately 50 women are awarded scholarships for up to $6000 toward their private pilot certificate.”