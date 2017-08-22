Two ETSU employees out of work after sexual harassment investigation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two East Tennessee State University Campus Recreation employees are out of work linked to a sexual harassment investigation involving complaints made by student workers.

Former Center for Physical Activity Equipment Room Supervisor Stan Webb resigned last week following the investigation, making it clear his resignation was not an acknowledgement of wrongdoing, according to his resignation letter. An ETSU investigation found he touched and made inappropriate comments to six female student workers.

ETSU fired Webb’s supervisor, former CPA Associate Director for Facilities and Aquatics Jonathan Sasser, earlier in the month for failing to report “a serious Title IX violation that was brought to him by student staff members.” The investigation found the inappropriate conduct continued as a result of that reporting failure.

We’ve obtained public records that reveal details of the case and questioned the university about the situation. You can watch our full report tonight at six on News Channel 11.

