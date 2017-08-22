Tickets running out for season opener at ETSU’s new football stadium

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s athletics department says tickets for the historic opening of the new football stadium are in high demand. So much so, that they report as of Monday – only a few hundred tickets remain.

Also, ETSU says there is a limited supply of season tickets and premium seating is sold out with the exception of 20 midfield seats at the 50-yard line — on the east side of the stadium.

Few tickets remain for opener in new football stadium https://t.co/tM8tchWrVM pic.twitter.com/vmxaQDhn4q — ETSU Athletics (@ETSUAthletics) August 21, 2017

“The demand for tickets has been exceptional and we are expecting a great crowd on Sept. 2 as we open our new stadium,” said ETSU Senior Associate Athletic Director/COO Scott Carter. “As we move closer to game day, we want to make sure our fans have had every opportunity to purchase tickets.”

Those interested in buying tickets can visit http://ETSUBucs.com and click on the season ticket link, or by calling 423-439-ETSU (3878).

For more information about ETSU football game days, visit http://ETSUBucs.com and click the Game Day Central link.

Last week, Carter said “This season is going to be a special time for our region and something we will all remember for decades to come, so it is our goal to do everything possible to provide opportunities for the public to attend. The planning and construction of this stadium has been a team effort from the beginning and because of this it’s only appropriate that everyone be a part of opening this new stadium.”

ETSU first home game is September 2 at 7:00 p.m. It will host Limestone College.