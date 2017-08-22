Sheriff: Greene Co. inmate passes away at area hospital

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins confirmed to News Channel 11 that a female inmate arrested over the weekend has passed away.

According to Hankins, Rachael Lynne Reinhardt, 30, of Morristown, was arrested in Hawkins County on a violation of probation charge out of Greene County.

Greene County deputies picked up Reinhardt and she was booked into the Greene County Jail around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Reinhardt reportedly had a medical issue while at the jail and inmates called the guards and medical personnel.

She was taken to Laughlin Memorial Hospital, where she later passed away.

According to Hankins, Reinhardt had a history of medical problems.

Reinhardt’s cause of death is unknown at this time and no foul play is suspected.

