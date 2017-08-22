Several indicted, facing charges in southwest Virginia drug trafficking case

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted in a Lee county drug conspiracy case, by a federal grand jury in Abingdon.

According to the Department of Justice, the federal grand jury indicted Jeremy Rick Sturgill, 40 of Jonesville, Va., Tony Lynn Ketron, 27 of Church Hill, Tenn., Todd Houston Conyer, 29 of Pennington Gap, Va., Leslie Ann Clasby, 42 of Jonesville, Va., Jason Dale Moore, 36, of Jonesville, Va., William Benjamin Brewer, 35, of Jonesville, Va. and Kristina Karen Burton, 43, of Jonesville, Va.

An indictment reveals each of them are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Sturgill is also charged, according to the federal attorney’s office, with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a place for the purpose of manufacturing, distributing and using methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Ketron is also charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a fire arms by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.