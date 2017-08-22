Scott Carter to be named new ETSU AD in September

JOHNSON CITY — One time ETSU football captain Scott Carter is now in charge of all the sports programs at his alma mater,

this afternoon Carter was named as the replacement for Dr. Richard Sander.

Carter, who played football for ETSU from 1998 to 2002 has been an assistant for Dr. Sander who’s stepping aside in September for the last 3 years.

Before coming back to his alma mater, carter spent 10 years working in the athletic department offices at the university of Tennessee. ETSU coaches are sad to see Dr. Sander leave, but they’re happy for Carter to assume the role.

“Scott and I are really good friends we worked together at Tennessee for 5 years so we have a very strong relationship even before I came here and he’s somebody I have complete trust in I look forward to working with him .”

“I can tell you how excited I am for him he’s done a great job for etsu he bleeds gold and blue and he’s a guy that will do all he can for etsu athletics, etsu football as well as all of the other sports he’ll be very successful.”