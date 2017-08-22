Parents still waiting for children’s TNReady scores

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee parents want to know why they have not received their child’s scores from the TNReady tests from last school year.

Delays and setbacks for TNReady over the past few years have prompted changes. The Tennessee Department of Education hired a new company to provide testing for the 2016-2017 school year.

“It would nice to see before they get into their classes if they’re in the right place,” said Miriam Boney, a mother of three.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Education says school districts received individual scores or what’s called “raw scores” in May and early June for High Schools and more results will be released next week. We’re told test scores from grades third through eighth grade will take longer. Leaders telling us because this is the first year of new assessments for those grades, the process can take longer. Also, the state tells us some of the tests include essays or long form questions, which take more work and time to review.

Results for grades third through eighth grade will be released sometime this fall, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Results that have been released so far are available online.