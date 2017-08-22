Official: Bristol Dragway draws capacity crowd for taping of ‘Street Outlaws’

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Discovery Channel’s popular show “Street Outlaws” took over the Bristol Dragway Tuesday, as show icons such as Big Chief, Murder Nova, Daddy Dave and Monza taped an episode of their competition at Thunder Valley.

Before any of the excitement could get underway, though, Bristol, Tenn. Police Department reported to News Channel 11 that traffic was congested along Volunteer Parkway, Highway 11E and Highway 394, as people made their way to the track for the free event.

Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell confirmed through a news release Tuesday night that the crowds on the road had packed into the stands at the dragway and that they were at capacity.

Caldwell said track officials even stopped admitting vehicles on the property.

“What an amazing turnout at this episode taping of the Discovery Channel’s ‘Street Outlaws,'” Caldwell said. “We knew the show was tremendously popular, however, we didn’t anticipate a turnout this strong for a Tuesday night. It’s a testament to the show’s popularity, the power of social media engagement and the opportunity for fans to be a part of history. We sincerely apologize to any fans of the show who were not able to join us.”

Over the weekend, the stars of the show were special guests of Bristol Motor Speedway during the running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

32 of the show’s biggest stars were set to compete at Thunder Valley Tuesday night.

