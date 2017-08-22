Man accused of killing roommate in Bluff City waives right to preliminary hearing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) ) – A man accused of killing his roommate waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. According to Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus, Jeffery Phillips appeared in court but waived his rights.

He is charged with first-degree murder after his roommate 28-year-old Timothy France was found dead earlier this month with severe trauma to the head, which they said appeared to the result of blunt force.

Investigators also said France had two wounds on his back.

According to deputies, Phillips admitted that he and France were roommates and they had been arguing over drugs. Investigators said Phillips also confessed to the crime.

Previous a judge set his bond at $250,000. is next court date is slated for October 6. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.