Kingsport lane closure: Construction to start Friday along Springfield Ave.

KINGSPORT, TN – City crews will be closing Springfield Ave, between Radcliffe Ave and Linville Street, to replace the current stormwater culvert. Construction is expected to start on Friday, August 25 at 8:00 a.m. and last for approximately one week.

During this time, Springfield Ave will be closed. Motorists can follow the posted detour signs for the alternate route. Motorists should use extra caution when traveling through this area.

If you have any questions, please contact Adam Williams with the Streets & Sanitation Department at 423-224-2671 or awilliams@kingsoporttn.gov. Thanks for your patience and cooperation during this improvement process.

Please see the attached map for more details. For more information, please visit the ‘notices’ page onwww.kingsporttn.gov.