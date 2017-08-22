JCPD: Investigation into shooting, attempted robbery at Signal Drive home underway

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a home in the 2200 bloack of Signal Drive.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called the home in reference to a shooting and found a 22-year-old man lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot would to his torso.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated that an attempted robbery had occurred at the home, and that victim and the suspect had exchanged gunfire.

The victim was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries.

According to the release, an hour after the shooting took place, a person arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot would to his forearm, and an investigation revealed that he was the suspect in the robbery and shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police said charges against the suspect will be placed upon his release from the hospital.

