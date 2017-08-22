JC Cardinals move to within 2 1/2 games of the E-Twins with victory

ELIZABETHTON — Appalachian league baseball Tuesday night between Johnson City and Elizabethton, a battle between the top two teams in the west.

Bottom of the 2nd…no score… Twins tried to get something going when Mark Conteras singles on a ground ball to left field for the single, however he was left stranded on base

Top of the 3rd the Cards Chase Pinder batting when Edwar Colina uncorks a wild pitch that would allow Carlos Talavera to come in to score to make it 1-0 Cards. Few batters later Cards Julio Rodriquez singles on a ground ball to left field and that would bring home Irving Lopez to Cards on top 2-0.

Cards won 4-3