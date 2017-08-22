Greene County leaders working to ease community concerns about U.S. Nitrogen

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Emotions were high at Monday night’s Greene County commission meeting after several people living near U.S. Nitrogen voiced concerns about the dangers of the ammonium nitrate plant.

While a resolution to rezone the land where the plant is located was pulled, the county mayor and state leaders say this is the start of conversation that is needed.

Its been about 5 years since U.S. Nitrogen set up shop in Greene County. The ammonium nitrate plant brought with it the promise of jobs and money for the local economy. Instead, people at Monday night’s Greene county commission meeting say its given them headache and worry with several big chemical leaks over the last few years.

“My babies could be at school, my family could be at home. Sometimes something as simple as walking outside could hurt them. We have no way of knowing what the problem is until it is too late,” Elizabeth Malone said.

Greene County Mayor David Crum says a plan is in the works to ease troubled minds in not just this community but the entire county. That plan is centered on a reverse 911 call that would immediately go out to people in the community should a hazardous chemical leak occur.

“Hopefully it will help us take action to continue to push u.s. Nitrogen and look at other companies, are they doing everything they can to be as safe as they can,” Mayor David Crum said.

A resolution to undo zoning for U.S. Nitrogen land sponsored by commissioner Eddie Jennings was pulled at monday night’s meeting after county attorney Roger Wolsey explained the land could not be re-zoned again.

Wolsey said the best thing to do at this point is to push the state to make sure U.S. Nitrogen are following the law.

News Channel 11 reached out to State Representative David Hawk about community concerns with U.S. Nitrogen. Hawk told News Channel 11 in a statement: “My role as representative is to make sure TDEC does their job, if TDEC does not do their job then I step in.”

This promise coupled with the coming 911 reverse calls could give mothers like Elizabeth Malone the peace of mind they have been so desperately searching for.

We reached out to U.S. Nitrogen and they told us in a statement: “U.S. Nitrogen is committed to operating its facility within state permitted requirements. Our goal is to maintain a safe and efficient workplace.”

