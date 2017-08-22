Former Tennessee lawmaker Jeremy Durham seeking pension, health insurance

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Rep. Jeremy Durham (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Tennessee lawmaker filed a lawsuit against the state Monday saying his removal was unconstitutional.

The Tennessean says former Representative Jeremy Durham is asking for the state to provide him health insurance and pension.

He was expelled from the state legislature in September 2016 by a 70-2 vote.

Durham argues he was expelled during a Tennessee General Assembly session that focusing on federal highway funding. He claims his removal was outside of the actions the legislation was allowed to take during the session.

A report by the Tennessee Attorney General said Durham harassed and had inappropriate behavior toward 22 women.

The state conducted an audit in February that found Durham violated campaign finance law and regulations.

