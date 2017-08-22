ETSU trustees to discuss name of new football stadium this week

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting this week to discuss the naming of the new football stadium.

The meeting will be held on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the President’s Conference Room on the second floor of the Burgin Dossett Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.etsu.edu/trustees or call 423-439-4317. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

