ETSU trustees to discuss name of new football stadium this week

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) –  The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting this week to discuss the naming of the new football stadium.

The meeting will be held on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the President’s Conference Room on the second floor of the Burgin Dossett Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.etsu.edu/trustees or call 423-439-4317. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

See also:  Tickets running out for season opener at ETSU’s new football stadium

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s