EPD officers search for suspects responsible for theft of drag racing car, trailer, other items

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers said someone stole a drag racing car from a local business and they need the public’s help finding the thief.

According to an EPD news release, investigators said the theft happened in the early morning hours on Sunday at a business located on Highway 19E in Elizabethton.

Police said someone stole an enclosed trailer where a custom-built Mustang dragster was being held.

They said those responsible left in a dark colored truck last seen in Roan Mountain traveling toward North Carolina.

EPD officials said the total value of items taken from the property is believed to exceed $70,000.

Anyone with information who can help investigators is asked to call Elizabethton Police at 297-9002 or 542-7574.

