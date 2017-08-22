EPD officers search for suspects responsible for theft of drag racing car, trailer, other items

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police Department officers said someone stole a drag racing car from a local business and they need the public’s help finding the thief.
According to an EPD news release, investigators said the theft happened in the early morning hours on Sunday at a business located on Highway 19E in Elizabethton.
Police said someone stole an enclosed trailer where a custom-built Mustang dragster was being held.
They said those responsible left in a dark colored truck last seen in Roan Mountain traveling toward North Carolina.
EPD officials said the total value of items taken from the property is believed to exceed $70,000.
Anyone with information who can help investigators is asked to call Elizabethton Police at 297-9002 or 542-7574.
Photos of stolen drag racing car
Photos of stolen drag racing car x
Latest Galleries
-
Auto burglary suspects arrested after multi-county spree
-
Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN
-
Crash outside Elizabethton Walmart
-
Hidden Acres House Fire
-
Multiple crashes with injuries reported on Lynn Garden Dr.
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
-
Martin Stiegwardt named new head of ETSU’s tennis program
-
Knoxville-based company recalls hummus
-
Johnson City seeks suspects in counterfeit money case
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.