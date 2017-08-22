Charlottesville authorities vote to cover Confederate monuments

WRIC Staff and Associated Press Published:
FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee sits in Emancipation Park, in Charlottesville, Va. The deadly rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Aug. 12, 2017, is accelerating the removal of Confederate statues in cities across the nation. (AP Photo/Julia Rendleman, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — City officials in Charlottesville have voted to cover statues of Confederate generals in black fabric.

Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to cover the monuments devoted to Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in fabric as an expression of mourning of Heather Heyer, according to the Associated Press. Heyer died August 12 when a driver ran into a crowd which was protesting the white nationalist rally happening in the city that day.

The protests that day were held in response to the city’s decision to remove a statue of Lee from Emancipation Park, which was recently renamed after formerly being called Lee Park for years.

Tuesday’s vote came in response to an angry group which showed up at Monday night’s first city council meeting since the violence. At the meeting, several residents screamed and asked for the resignation of the city’s leadership, while holding up protest signs, including one which read “blood on your hands.”

Meanwhile, police in the area confirmed that three people were arrested for disorderly conduct as a result of the outburst at the regularly planned meeting.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

