BRISTOL (WJHL) – Bristol Police Department officials are reporting that traffic is congested on Volunteer Parkway, Highway 11E and Highway 394 around Thunder Valley.

Police are asking drivers to avoid those areas if at all possible.

According to police, the traffic congestion is due to the large crowd that has come to Bristol Dragway to watch Discovery Channel’s popular show Street Outlaws.

