Boil water advisory issued for Nickelsville, Va.

The Virginia Department of Health along the Scott County Health Department and Town of Nickelsville are urging residents to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution.

This precaution is necessary because of mechanical issues affecting the delivery of water into our distribution piping system and treatment of water at the water treatment plant.

The Town of Nickelsville Waterworks is also placing it’s customers under a Precautionary Water Conservation Notice. The notice is a request to voluntarily reduce daily water usage.

The Town of Nickelsville provided the following list of ways to conserve water:

• Reduce laundry use as much as possible. Wash full load of laundry only or reduce washing machine to appropriate water level.

• Wash full loads of dishes only.

• Do not let the faucet run unnecessarily.

• When bathing, use water only to wet and rinse off.

• Do not fill up the bathtub.

• Do not flush toilets unnecessarily. Don’t use toilet as a wastebasket.

• Stop lawn sprinkling.

• Stop car and boat washing.

• Sweep, don’t wash sidewalks, decks, porches, and driveways.

The Town of Nickelsville will inform customers when they no longer need to boil water.