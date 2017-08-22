Bank robbery re-trial for Timothy England underway in Greene Co.

(WJHL) – The re-trial for a man accused of robbing a bank got underway in Greene County on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, a deadlocked jury resulted in a federal judge declaring a mistrial in the case of Timothy England.

Prosecutors charged England with bank robbery and a weapons charge. A charge of intimidation was dismissed earlier this month.

England also triggered a nationwide manhunt last year after he escaped from the Washington County Detention Center, where he was awaiting trial on those charges.

Deputies said he tied bed sheets together and climbed out of a window.

England was later captured in Michigan.

His trial is expected to last through Monday.

