Appalachian Fair food drive Tuesday, bring 5 cans get 2 free ride tickets

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- Tuesday you can bring your family to the Appalachian Fair and help other families in our region during food drive night at the fair.

If you bring five cans of food to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee you get two free midway ride tickets.

All the food will go to families in need right here in Northeast Tennessee.

“We have about 1 in 6 people in the community in the eight county region who are at risk of not having enough to eat to lead an active, healthy lifestyle,” Ann Rhem with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN said.

Volunteers will collect food at gates 1 and 5 and in the Fair Midway near the Farm and Home Building starting at 3:00 p.m.

Non-perishable food items that can be donated during the Appalachian Fair food drive include: Peanut butter, cereal, canned meats, canned soups, boxed meals, canned fruits & vegetables, macaroni & cheese, pasta, rice, dried beans and pasta sauce. They ask you not to bring glass containers.

According to Second Harvest, currently over 43,000 people receive food assistance from the 200 food bank agencies that provide food for people in need in our region.

“This helps our more vulnerable populations like children. We want to make sure they have good nutritious food so that they can do well in school and succeed in life,” Rhem said.

While you’re at the fair you can catch some live music. Tuesday night, Brett Young takes the fair’s main stage at 8 p.m. On Wednesday Clint Black will be the main event. Fans can get close to the stage with a $15 ticket or see it for free from the bleachers with the cost of admission.

Tuesday on the midway you’ll find rides and food, and exhibits open at 3 o’clock. Monster trucks hit the Appalachian arena for a show at 7 p.m. The 91st annual Appalachian Fair runs through Saturday.

For more information about Second Harvest or the food drive you can visit the food bank’s website www.netfoodbank.org.

