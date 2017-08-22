ALERT: Elizabethton customers may experience low or no water pressure

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The City of Elizabethton says customers may experience low or no water pressure tonight as it works at East Second Street and Academy Street.

Customers in the areas of Highway 19-E west to South Riverside Drive and Sixth Street north to Broad Street may experience changes in water pressure.

The work will begin at 10:00 p.m. tonight and will continue through the night until the repair is complete.

If you have any questions call the Elizabethton Water Resources office at 423-547-6300.