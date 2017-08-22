Actor, director Robert Duvall to visit Barter Theater Oct. 5

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Legendary actor and director Robert Duvall is coming to southwest Virginia. He’s been in wars, survived the apocalypse, he’s driven cattle across the county, but he’s never been to Barter Theater.

The Barter Theater is welcoming the actor who has shared the screen with Barter Alums such as Gregory Peck, Ned Beatty, Barry Corbin, Frances Fisher and Ernest Borgnine.

Join the Barter for an evening with Duvall at the Gilliam Stage on October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Barter says that you can expect an evening of insight and humor.

Duvall has been in flims such as “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Godfather I, II, III” and “The Apostle,” as well as the mini-series “Lonesome Dove,” based on the hit book series by Larry McMurtry.

He’s earned 7 Oscar nominations, 4 Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Tender Mercies.”

Tickets for the special one-night event are $250 per person. The post-performance included a reception at the Martha Washington Inn and Spa with complimentary hors d-oeuvres, open bar, live pianist, and credit in Barter Theatre’s program for one year.

The event benefits Barter Theatre’s Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence.

For tickets please call Barter Theatre at (276) 619-3315. For more information about the Barter Theater, click here.