SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 6:40 a.m. about 50 miles off shore.

Some KRON4 viewers tell us they could feel rattling in San Francisco.

Another viewer reported feeling a “strong jolt” in the inner Richmond District.

No injuries of damage have been reported.