(WJHL) – Follow NASA’s live stream of the eclipse totality across the country from Oregon to South Carolina. NASA is using a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet to capture the historically epic and at times mystical experience.

It’s offering hours of coverage and will include images from satellites, research aircraft, high-altitude balloons and specially modified telescopes.

The stream starts at 12:15 ET.